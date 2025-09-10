UNICEF Appeals For $22M To Aid Children Affected By Afghanistan Earthquakes

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has announced a $22 million humanitarian programme to meet the urgent needs of vulnerable children and families.

According to a UNICEF statement released on Wednesday, September 10, the initiative aims to reach 400,000 people over the next six months, including more than 212,000 children.

The aid package will provide emergency health services, safe drinking water, psychosocial support, nutrition programmes, and temporary education for children affected by the crisis.

UNICEF said that geographical challenges, weak infrastructure, and social restrictions continue to complicate the delivery of aid to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The organisation stressed that ensuring equal access for women and girls remains a priority, with female health and social workers being deployed as part of the response.

In its appeal, UNICEF urged the international community to step up financial and logistical support quickly to ensure that families can access essential services before the onset of winter.

The programme highlights the urgent humanitarian situation facing children and families, while underscoring the importance of coordinated international action to prevent worsening conditions in the months ahead.

Humanitarian observers warn that without swift donor support, the gap in resources could leave thousands of families exposed to malnutrition, poor health, and harsh winter conditions.

