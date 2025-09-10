Grow Your Wealth And Start With Btcminingpool For Safe, Stable And Visible Daily Earnings!

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)XRP has received a wave of significant positive news-its official settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-which has boosted market sentiment, led to a price rebound, and soaring trading volume, exceeding $3 billion in 24 hours, with the coin continuing to rise. For the entire cryptocurrency industry, this marks not only the end of an event but also the beginning of a new era. And now, there's even more solid news: if you hold XRP, you have a chance to bring it back from its dormant state!







An alternative for XRP investors

XRP is one of the leading cryptocurrencies. It offers fast payment processing and expands the utility of various global payment methods. BTCMiningPool 's cloud computing facilities enable users around the world to efficiently generate XRP without the complex technology and high electricity costs required by conventional mining methods. The BTCMiningPool platform's powerful cloud-based mining approach has attracted over 1.8 million registered customers from over 190 countries, making XRP and other cryptocurrency integrations reliable and user-friendly for both beginners and experienced investors looking to earn a high income through digital assets.

BTCMiningPool's Unique Advantages

BTCMiningPool's approach challenges existing cloud mining platforms by offering many useful features, including:



Legal Compliance: Officially licensed and regulated by UK financial institutions.

Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive $20 (useable for daily check-ins, earning $0.70 in profit per day).

Military-Grade Security: Highly secure encryption and multi-signature wallets provide top-tier protection.

Transparent Business Operations: The entire process features simple and reliable functionality, with real-time mining analytics and payment visibility. Flexible Plans: Multiple mining contracts are available; both novice and experienced investors can earn substantial profits.

Environmentally Friendly Infrastructure: Utilizing 100% sustainable power generation methods ensures a safe and healthy environment for everyone. Technical Implementation: This integration leverages BTCMiningPool's infrastructure, providing a unique consensus protocol for XRP and other cryptocurrencies, enabling smooth and cost-effective transactions. Customers can set their hashrate using a convenient interface. Investors can also receive daily returns directly to their wallets.

The new stable income contracts are as follows:

⦁ [New User Trial Contract]: Investment: $100, Total Net Profit: $100 + $5

⦁ [MICROBT WhatsMiner M50S]: Investment: $1200, Total Net Profit: $1200 + $243

⦁ [MICROBT WhatsMiner M63]: Investment: $4800, Total Net Profit: $4800 + $2088

⦁ [Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd]: Investment: $10,000, Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $7,200

⦁ [Bitcoin Miner U3S23H]: Investment Amount: $30,000, Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $25,500.

⦁ [Avalon Box Hydro Cooling 40Ft]: Investment Amount: $100,000, Total Net Profit: $100,000 + $115,500.

For example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase a $100,000 contract for [Avalon Box Hydro Cooling 40Ft], with a 55-day term and a daily yield of 2.1%.

The user's daily passive income after successful purchase = $100,000 × 2.1% = $2,100.

After 55 days, the user's principal and earnings are: $100,000 + $2,100 × 55 days = $100,000 + $115,500 = $215,500.

You will receive earnings the next day after purchasing the contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue purchasing additional contracts.

(The platform offers a variety of stable-yield contracts, which can be viewed on the BTCMiningPool website.)







Crypto market experts say this development could boost participation in XRP and other cryptocurrencies, which previously had much lower participation due to technical limitations.

Future Action Plan

BTCMiningPool has drawn attention to additional phases of its integration.

Q3 2024: Initial allocation via basic mining contracts.Q4 2024: Develop several staking methods for earning tokens.Q1 2025: Expand to enterprise mining contracts.Q2 2025: Increase the number of mining farms globallyQ3 2025: Global coverage of mining pool services

BTCMiningPool has enhanced its service network by integrating XRP, enabling members to profit from one of the most popular digital currencies in the cryptocurrency market. The platform's user-friendly dashboard makes it easy for both new and experienced investors to operate and earn regular returns.

About BTCMiningPool

BTCMiningPool is now recognized as a leader in cloud-based digital currency mining solutions. The company prioritizes legal compliance, customer safety, and eco-friendly mining strategies in its daily operations.

For more information about BTCMiningPool, please visit the official website: btcminingpool .

Or contact the platform's official email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.