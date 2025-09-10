Is US Government Stake In Intel A Good Idea Or Socialism Or Both?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The federal government has become the largest shareholder in the semiconductor company Intel. Is that a good idea?

Call it socialism if you like. Others do.

“It,” of course, is the government taking ownership positions in companies. The latest example is the 10% stake in Intel that President Donald Trump demanded in exchange for Intel's CHIPS Act subsidies.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who calls himself a Democratic Socialist, applauded. Conservative talk radio host Erick Ericson, who endorsed Trump in 2020 and 2024, called it“socialism with an R next to its name” - R for Republican. The New York Times ran an opinion column headlined,“What Next, Comrade Trump?” ()

That column, ironically, was written by Steven Rattner, who led the Obama administration's takeover of General Motors. Rattner argued that was different than what's happening now.

Then, he wrote, the economy was in freefall following the financial crisis and GM was on the verge of collapse. The government took a majority stake, restructured the company's finances and - importantly - divested its stake quickly.

Intel isn't the only recent acquisition. The president had already insisted on a“golden share” of U.S. Steel as a condition of its acquisition by Nippon Steel. Commenting on the Intel stake, he envisaged government investments in other chip companies. His commerce secretary is eyeing defense contractors like Lockheed Martin.