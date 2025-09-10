Is US Government Stake In Intel A Good Idea Or Socialism Or Both?
Call it socialism if you like. Others do.
“It,” of course, is the government taking ownership positions in companies. The latest example is the 10% stake in Intel that President Donald Trump demanded in exchange for Intel's CHIPS Act subsidies.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who calls himself a Democratic Socialist, applauded. Conservative talk radio host Erick Ericson, who endorsed Trump in 2020 and 2024, called it“socialism with an R next to its name” - R for Republican. The New York Times ran an opinion column headlined,“What Next, Comrade Trump?” ()
That column, ironically, was written by Steven Rattner, who led the Obama administration's takeover of General Motors. Rattner argued that was different than what's happening now.
Then, he wrote, the economy was in freefall following the financial crisis and GM was on the verge of collapse. The government took a majority stake, restructured the company's finances and - importantly - divested its stake quickly.
Intel isn't the only recent acquisition. The president had already insisted on a“golden share” of U.S. Steel as a condition of its acquisition by Nippon Steel. Commenting on the Intel stake, he envisaged government investments in other chip companies. His commerce secretary is eyeing defense contractors like Lockheed Martin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment