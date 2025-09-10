As Hamas And Iran Grow More Isolated Is Russia Also Losing Clout?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The September 9 Israeli strike against Hamas sends a clear political message: Israel will go to any lengths to force Hamas into surrender and the terrorist organization – along with its sponsor, Iran – is becoming increasingly isolated.

Even such a country as Qatar, which traditionally shielded Hamas, is apparently distancing itself from the group. Qatar allowed the Israeli strike on its territory.

The dust has not yet settled on the bombing of the Hamas leadership. It's unclear who was killed in the attack. Are all the top five leaders dead, or just minor officials? However, it's evident that Hamas's living space has shrunk, Qatar is no longer a safe haven, and terrorists may have to decide whether to surrender or relocate.