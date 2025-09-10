OAS Member States Support Haiti Roadmap

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) welcomes and strongly supports the joint statement signed Tuesday by OAS member States in support of Haiti and the ongoing efforts at the United Nations Security Council to ensure the rapid deployment of a force to combat and counter organized criminal groups and gangs in the Caribbean country.

Across the hemisphere, there is consensus that restoring security in Haiti is an urgent and indispensable first step, without which other forms of political, economic, and humanitarian support cannot succeed. The unity and collaboration demonstrated by OAS member states-working alongside the United Nations, CARICOM, and Haitian authorities on the Haiti Roadmap-underscores our shared objective: to assist the Haitian people rebuild strong institutions, restore security, and lay the foundations for sustainable development.

The Haiti Roadmap embodies the kind of forward-looking, consensus-based approach that is required. This commitment builds on the longstanding tradition of support that OAS member states have extended to multinational efforts in Haiti and was reaffirmed by the resolution adopted by consensus at the recent General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda, which called for urgent and concrete solutions to the country's grave security and institutional crisis. The efforts currently ongoing at the security council follow the same path and represent a vital opportunity to demonstrate cohesiveness, coordination and determination.

“In the short time since assuming office, I have held numerous conversations with leaders across the Americas and OAS member states regarding Haiti. I can state without hesitation that I have personally witnessed a genuine and unwavering commitment to support the Haitian people in this critical hour. I therefore look forward to the unanimous adoption as soon as possible of the Haiti resolution before the United Nations Security Council,” Secretary General Albert R. Ramdin said.

The Americas stand ready to support this effort, and together we can help Haiti advance toward a future of peace, stability, and prosperity.

