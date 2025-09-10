Guyana's President Wins Another Term In Election Watched Keenly By Venezuela US

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Klaus Dodds

Irfaan Ali, the leader of the People's Progressive party (PPP), has secured a second term as Guyana's president. Guyanese voters have endorsed Ali's approach, expressed in his campaign, which was dominated by promises to use oil-related revenue to alleviate chronic poverty and support further social and economic development.

Irfaan Ali, the leader of the People's Progressive party (PPP), says he has secured a second term as Guyana's president. The official results from the election on September 1 are yet to be published, but Ali claims his party has won by a“remarkable margin”.

Vote tallies published by Guyana's elections commission suggest the PPP has secured more than 240,000 votes, which equates to roughly 55% of the popular vote. The party has also won seven of the country's ten electoral districts. It appears to have trounced its longtime opponent, a partnership for National Unity.

Guyanese voters seem to have endorsed Ali's approach. His campaign was dominated by promises to use oil-related revenue to alleviate chronic poverty and support further social and economic development.

The run-up to the election was tense. Guyana's elections commission warned voters and parties to behave responsibly when it came to producing and circulating disinformation and fake news.

Guyanese officials pointed to neighbouring Venezuela as the main mischief-maker. This was to be expected. Over the past decade, relations between Caracas and Georgetown have been strained.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, who has long been criticised by his US counterpart Donald Trump, is an outspoken proponent of trying to regain lost territory. Under his dictatorial rule, Venezuela has been pursuing its claim to Guyana's Essequibo region.

Venezuela's unhappiness stems from an 1899 international arbitration ruling in Paris that settled the border between Venezuela and what was then British Guiana. Successive Venezuelan governments and dictatorial regimes have disputed the positioning of that international boundary.

If Venezuela is successful, Guyana would be reduced by two-thirds such is the scale of this territorial claim. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is involved in this matter. It warned Venezuela in 2023 to refrain from taking any actions that“modify that situation that currently prevails” in Essequibo.

Venezuela, which does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ, held a national referendum on the dispute. Voters overwhelmingly supported the establishment of a new Venezuelan province called Guyana Esequiba.

The following year, Venezuela passed a law prohibiting maps of the country without Essequibo. And the ICJ has since reaffirmed its ban on Venezuela holding any“elections” in Guyanese territory.

The discovery of oil on the Guyanese side of the border a decade ago made all the above worse. Maduro has issued decrees and statements disputing Guyana's right to do exploration deals with oil corporations such as Exxon-Mobil, Chevron and the China National Offshore Company.

The post Guyana's president wins another term in election watched keenly by Venezuela – US appeared first on Caribbean News Global .