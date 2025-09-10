Antigua Barbuda Condemns Israel Airstrike In Doha

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of Antigua and Barbuda condemns, in the strongest terms, the airstrike carried out by Israel in Doha on 9 September 2025 – an operation prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed was initiated and executed by Israel.

This extraterritorial use of force violates Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contravenes the United Nations Charter.

We express full solidarity with Qatar and echo the United Nations Secretary-General's description of the strike as a“flagrant violation” of Qatar's sovereignty. We urge an immediate halt to any further escalation, strict compliance with international law, and a return to credible diplomacy for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.

Such violations of international law must not continue with impunity. Antigua and Barbuda supports urgent consideration of this breach by the United Nations Security Council.

