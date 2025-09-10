What Science And Faith Both Say About Kashmir's Calamities

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

Malik Basharat

Kashmir's beauty captivates, yet its land has endured deep suffering. Every earthquake, flood, and storm shows how vulnerable we are to nature and how our choices shape the consequences we face.

Science helps us understand how these disasters happen. Earthquakes strike when tectonic plates beneath the earth shift, releasing massive energy. Floods and tsunamis follow heavy rains, underwater eruptions, or landslides beneath the sea. Storms and cyclones form when changes in pressure and temperature create strong winds and relentless rains.

These forces are powered by the earth's internal heat and the sun's energy, far beyond human control.

In 2005, Kashmir experienced one of its deadliest natural calamities. A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the region, killing over 80,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

Despite knowing the seismic risks in the region, little was done to strengthen infrastructure or prepare communities. Buildings collapsed, communication lines failed, and emergency services were overwhelmed.

In 2014, torrential rains swelled the Jhelum River, submerging Srinagar and other areas under meters of water. Over 350,000 people fled their homes. Warnings were issued, but response systems proved inadequate.

The devastation was a harsh reminder that scientific predictions offer limited power when society remains ill-prepared.