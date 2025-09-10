Video: Drug Addiction Among Kashmir's Daughters Kashmir Observer Folio Episode 18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In this episode of Kashmir Observer Folio, we explore the hidden drug crisis affecting Kashmir's daughters. From silent battles with addiction to the scars of shame and stigma, young women in the Valley are increasingly falling prey to drugs.
Experts, psychologists, and survivors reveal how Kashmir's daughters are trapped in cycles of abuse and why urgent awareness, parental support, and rehabilitation are needed. A powerful story on drugs, daughters, and the future of Kashmir.
