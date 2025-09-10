Fake News Serious Threat To Public Order, Democracy: Panel

Representational photo

Srinagar- A parliamentary committee has described fake news as a“serious threat” to public order and the democratic process, urging tougher penalties, mandatory fact-checking mechanisms, and the appointment of internal ombudsman across all media platforms.

In its draft report adopted on Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, called for amendments to penal provisions, higher fines, and fixing accountability on editors, publishers, and platforms to curb the spread of misinformation.

Fact-Checking, Ombudsman in Every Media House

The panel recommended that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting make fact-checking and internal ombudsmen mandatory in all print, digital, and electronic media organisations. It also advised collaboration among government bodies, independent fact-checkers, and private stakeholders to strengthen safeguards against fake news.

“The committee desires that a fact-checking mechanism and internal ombudsman should be made mandatory in all media organisations,” one of the recommendations stated.

Stronger Rules, Accountability, and AI Oversight

While backing stricter laws, the panel stressed that changes must emerge from consensus-building with media stakeholders. It underlined the need for accountability at multiple levels-editors for editorial control, publishers for institutional lapses, and digital platforms for amplifying misinformation.

PTI reported that the committee also flagged concerns over the misuse of AI in creating fake content, especially involving women and children. It recommended licensing requirements for AI content creators, mandatory labelling of AI-generated material, and the use of AI tools-with human oversight-to detect and curb misinformation.

Tackling Cross-Border and Algorithmic Misinformation

Highlighting the cross-border dimension of misinformation, the committee proposed the creation of an Inter-Ministerial Task Force with representatives from key ministries and legal experts, as well as cooperation with international bodies. It suggested drawing on global best practices, such as France's law on election misinformation.

The report also raised concerns over algorithmic amplification of sensational content by social media platforms, describing it as a“vicious cycle” that fuels virality of fake news. It asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to address these biases through inter-ministerial coordination.

Media Literacy and Grievance Redressal

The panel recommended a time-bound grievance redressal framework and digital tracking of complaints. It also urged the Ministry of Education to work on media literacy at the school level, including teacher training and curriculum changes, to encourage critical thinking among students.

Stricter Penalties Proposed