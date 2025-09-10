2005 Escape To Pakistan Case: SIA Conducts Raids In South Kashmir

File photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids in two districts on Wednesday in connection with a case pertaining to a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist's escape.

The raids were conducted early morning at two places located in Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the case related to the escape of Amin Baba, a divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, to Pakistan in 2005, a spokesperson of the agency said.

He said Baba's escape was orchestrated with the support of former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and some others.

The accused persons helped arrange a fake passport for Baba and ferried him from Anantnag to Attari in the official vehicle of the then MLA, due to which he managed to cross over to Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

He said an FIR was registered in Bijbehara police station in 2005, which was later transferred to the SIA Kashmir in 2023.

“So far, SIA Kashmir has successfully filed chargesheet against four persons including the former MLA and his private secretary. A search is underway for others involved,” the spokesperson said.

Baba was declared a proclaimed offender by the government in December last year.