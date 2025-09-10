With MLA In Jail, Supporters Take To Doda Streets

People protest against the detention Doda MLA Mehraj Malik outside DC office.

Doda- An uneasy calm has descended upon Doda district as prohibitory orders remained in place after the violent clashes between protesters and security personnel triggered by the detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The clashes on Tuesday, which extended to the adjacent Bhaderwah town, have seen injuries to protestors as well as police personnel including two officers.

Early this morning, heavy deployment of security forces was seen around the Doda town as tensions ran high among people over the alleged high-handedness of the administration. The law and order is under the control of the lieutenant governor as per Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

The district administration went ahead with strong measures in the form of the installation of concertina wires to limit movement and keep crowds away from government offices.

Police vans made announcements asking residents to stay indoors after prohibitory orders were clamped throughout Doda town.

While there was no official word on clampdown, the Internet services in the area were not working with protestors alleging that it had been suspended to silence the voice of the people.

The heightened security and communication blackout followed the tragic death of a two-year-old girl, who was being rushed to a hospital for pneumonia treatment but succumbed after her family's vehicle was caught in a traffic jam amidst protests on Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched after the girl's father alleged that security personnel deployed at the scene did not allow their vehicle to pass despite repeated pleas. The child was referred from a local Primary Health Centre in Thathri to the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.