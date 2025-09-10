With MLA In Jail, Supporters Take To Doda Streets
Doda- An uneasy calm has descended upon Doda district as prohibitory orders remained in place after the violent clashes between protesters and security personnel triggered by the detention of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).
The clashes on Tuesday, which extended to the adjacent Bhaderwah town, have seen injuries to protestors as well as police personnel including two officers.
Early this morning, heavy deployment of security forces was seen around the Doda town as tensions ran high among people over the alleged high-handedness of the administration. The law and order is under the control of the lieutenant governor as per Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
The district administration went ahead with strong measures in the form of the installation of concertina wires to limit movement and keep crowds away from government offices.
Police vans made announcements asking residents to stay indoors after prohibitory orders were clamped throughout Doda town.
While there was no official word on clampdown, the Internet services in the area were not working with protestors alleging that it had been suspended to silence the voice of the people.
The heightened security and communication blackout followed the tragic death of a two-year-old girl, who was being rushed to a hospital for pneumonia treatment but succumbed after her family's vehicle was caught in a traffic jam amidst protests on Tuesday.
An investigation has been launched after the girl's father alleged that security personnel deployed at the scene did not allow their vehicle to pass despite repeated pleas. The child was referred from a local Primary Health Centre in Thathri to the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment