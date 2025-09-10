Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J & K HC Seeks Roadmap Against Sale Of Unhygienic Mutton

J & K HC Seeks Roadmap Against Sale Of Unhygienic Mutton


2025-09-10 04:03:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday called for a roadmap for an everlasting solution to the menace of unsafe food in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal expressed its dismay over the government's“tardy” approach to deal with sale, storage of unhygienic and unsafe meat and other food items in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PIL filed by a practicing lawyer, Advocate Mir Umer, seeks judicial intervention to curb the sale, storage, distribution, and transportation of unhygienic meat and other poultry, and fish products within Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court's observation came after senior advocate Jahangir Iqbal Ganai and“amicus curiae” in the PIL stressed that the replies filed by the authorities were“cosmetic” as no concrete efforts had been demonstrated on the ground to deal with the issue.

“Sermons won't serve any purpose; the point is the implementation of things on ground and for that strenuous efforts are required,” the amicus said.

“There may be officers who will do nothing, but you as amicus file your response in writing and also give us a complete road map that will provide an everlasting solution to the menace,” the bench observed in response to the submissions.

The government through its senior additional advocate general Mohsin Qadri informed the court that he was in receipt of a communication indicating that Inspector Generals of police (IGs P) of Jammu and Kashmir would be conducting meetings with respective Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to formulate flying squads to ensure complete ban on unsafe meat and other edibles.

MENAFN10092025000215011059ID1110045437

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search