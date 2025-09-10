J & K HC Seeks Roadmap Against Sale Of Unhygienic Mutton

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday called for a roadmap for an everlasting solution to the menace of unsafe food in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal expressed its dismay over the government's“tardy” approach to deal with sale, storage of unhygienic and unsafe meat and other food items in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PIL filed by a practicing lawyer, Advocate Mir Umer, seeks judicial intervention to curb the sale, storage, distribution, and transportation of unhygienic meat and other poultry, and fish products within Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court's observation came after senior advocate Jahangir Iqbal Ganai and“amicus curiae” in the PIL stressed that the replies filed by the authorities were“cosmetic” as no concrete efforts had been demonstrated on the ground to deal with the issue.

“Sermons won't serve any purpose; the point is the implementation of things on ground and for that strenuous efforts are required,” the amicus said.

“There may be officers who will do nothing, but you as amicus file your response in writing and also give us a complete road map that will provide an everlasting solution to the menace,” the bench observed in response to the submissions.

The government through its senior additional advocate general Mohsin Qadri informed the court that he was in receipt of a communication indicating that Inspector Generals of police (IGs P) of Jammu and Kashmir would be conducting meetings with respective Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to formulate flying squads to ensure complete ban on unsafe meat and other edibles.