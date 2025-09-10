Highway Closure Pushes Kashmir Truckers To Brink
Srinagar- Stranded for almost two weeks on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, truck drivers are grappling with food shortages, financial losses, and safety concerns as authorities are yet to clear heavy vehicles.
While light vehicles were allowed on the highway today after nearly 10 days, thousands of trucks carrying fruits, vegetables, and other goods remain stuck.
“This is unbearable. Thirteen days feel like thirteen years. We are sleeping inside our trucks, eating whatever we can, and worrying about our goods rotting,” said Bashir Ahmad, a driver from Anantnag.
Drivers said the lack of food and drinking water has worsened their ordeal.“We have been pooling money to buy meals, but facilities are scarce. Some are surviving only on tea and biscuits,” said Irfan Malik, another trucker.
They also flagged safety concerns during the prolonged halt.“We fear both accidents and theft, and there is no clear information from authorities about when we will be allowed to move,” Irfan added.
