Agnico, Alamos, B2gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $211.18. Agnico Eagle rose Wednesday on volume of 91,944 shares.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.55. Alamos has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a TSX30TM 2025 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Alamos' share price increased 310% over the trailing three-year period.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.01. B2Gold fell Tuesday on volume of 14,529,433 shares.
Carlton Precious Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents. Carlton announced Wednesday that the Company's common shares now trade in the United States on the OTC market under the new ticker symbol "CPIFF".
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.44. Dundee Wednesday reported high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts from its ongoing Serbian exploration program, including the Dumitru Potok prospect. Results included an intercept of 131.6 metres grading 3.93% CuEq, comprised of 1.53% Cu, 2.41 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag from 1,126 metres and 76 metres at 2.47% CuEq, comprised of 1.01% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au and 10.37 g/t Ag from 1,277 metres downhole at hole DPDD032.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Units (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $10.57. Dream Residential REIT announced today that its board of trustees has completed its strategic review process and has entered into an arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Morgan Properties, LP which is headquartered near Philadelphia PA, pursuant to which Morgan Properties will acquire the REIT in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$354 million.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.06. Eldorado has been recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange as a top performer with the inclusion in the TSX30 for 2025.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. Equinox rose 7.0% on volume of 1,916,190 shares.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.80. Sailfish announced Tuesday its third quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on October 15, to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30.
FirstService Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $284.31. FirstService Tuesday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of US$0.275 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on October 7, to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on September 30.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $67.21. No news stories available.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.71. Tuesday, G Mining provided an exploration update, including significant exploration results from its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and its Gurupi Project in Brazil.
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.84. GURU is expected to report $-0.05 for Q3 2025.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68. Heliostar has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange effective September 12.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $152.68. iA today launched the ninth edition of its Canada-wide philanthropic contest. This year, the company has chosen to focus on food insecurity in response to the growing needs of communities and the many proposals received on this topic during the previous edition.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.55. Alamos has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a TSX30TM 2025 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange. The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing stocks based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Alamos' share price increased 310% over the trailing three-year period.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.01. B2Gold fell Tuesday on volume of 14,529,433 shares.
Carlton Precious Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents. Carlton announced Wednesday that the Company's common shares now trade in the United States on the OTC market under the new ticker symbol "CPIFF".
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.44. Dundee Wednesday reported high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts from its ongoing Serbian exploration program, including the Dumitru Potok prospect. Results included an intercept of 131.6 metres grading 3.93% CuEq, comprised of 1.53% Cu, 2.41 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag from 1,126 metres and 76 metres at 2.47% CuEq, comprised of 1.01% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au and 10.37 g/t Ag from 1,277 metres downhole at hole DPDD032.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Units (T.U) hit a new 52-week high of $10.57. Dream Residential REIT announced today that its board of trustees has completed its strategic review process and has entered into an arrangement agreement with an affiliate of Morgan Properties, LP which is headquartered near Philadelphia PA, pursuant to which Morgan Properties will acquire the REIT in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$354 million.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.06. Eldorado has been recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange as a top performer with the inclusion in the TSX30 for 2025.
Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. Equinox rose 7.0% on volume of 1,916,190 shares.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.80. Sailfish announced Tuesday its third quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on October 15, to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30.
FirstService Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $284.31. FirstService Tuesday declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of US$0.275 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on October 7, to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on September 30.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $67.21. No news stories available.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.71. Tuesday, G Mining provided an exploration update, including significant exploration results from its Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and its Gurupi Project in Brazil.
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.84. GURU is expected to report $-0.05 for Q3 2025.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68. Heliostar has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange effective September 12.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $152.68. iA today launched the ninth edition of its Canada-wide philanthropic contest. This year, the company has chosen to focus on food insecurity in response to the growing needs of communities and the many proposals received on this topic during the previous edition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment