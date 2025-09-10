AI/R's WEBJUMP Launches Dynamic Digital Storefront (DDS), Enhancing Personalization Capabilities On Adobe Experience Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform integrates Adobe Commerce Cloud, Target, and Analytics for continuous optimization, reduced development costs, and accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Company subsidiary WEBJUMP, a leader in e-commerce and digital experience solutions, announces the launch of the Dynamic Digital Storefront (DDS), a powerful new solution designed to turn online stores into high-performance conversion engines through real-time personalization and continuous optimization.

Built on native integration with Adobe Commerce Cloud, Adobe Target, and Adobe Analytics, DDS empowers businesses to deliver shopping experiences that adapt in real time to each customer's behavior, all while streamlining operations and accelerating time-to-market.

In an era where customer expectations are rapidly evolving, businesses often struggle to keep up. Personalization initiatives are often hindered by long development cycles, fragmented data, and the need for heavy IT involvement. As a result, customers encounter generic experiences, and brands miss critical opportunities to convert and retain them.

WEBJUMP's Dynamic Digital Storefront (DDS) seamlessly integrates the full Adobe Experience stack to deliver a scalable solution for personalized online experiences. Leveraging Adobe Analytics, DDS captures real-time customer behavior, feeding insights directly into Adobe Target to define precise audience segments. This enables the delivery of dynamic content, offers, and recommendations tailored to each user.

In addition to personalization, DDS empowers marketing teams with agile experimentation tools, allowing them to independently run A/B and multivariate tests. This reduces reliance on development teams, accelerates the discovery of effective strategies, and lowers development costs by validating ideas before major investments.

DDS places control directly with business users, enabling real-time launch of personalization campaigns, content updates, and optimizations without lengthy IT cycles or complex dependencies. This agility allows teams to rapidly respond to customer behavior and market shifts. While DDS provides powerful automation, it complements strategic roles like Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) teams rather than replacing them. With automated testing, personalization, and data collection running in the background, these teams can focus on higher-level strategy, insights, and driving meaningful business outcomes. Furthermore, DDS offers seamless integration with existing Adobe Commerce setups through native APIs, with WEBJUMP providing full technical support for quick deployment and minimal architectural disruption.

Use cases supported by DDS include dynamic content on homepages and product pages, product recommendations based on browsing or purchase history, audience-specific promotions, and personalized checkout experiences. These capabilities combine to increase conversion rates, boost average order values, and strengthen long-term customer loyalty.

“In a digital world where customer attention is the most valuable currency, offering a generic experience is no longer an option,” says Alisson Aguiar, CTO at WEBJUMP.“With Dynamic Digital Storefront, we empower companies to turn real-time insights into real-time actions-making personalization not only accessible, but scalable and effective for businesses of any size.”

Availability

Dynamic Digital Storefront is now available for companies using or planning to implement Adobe Commerce. To schedule a demo or learn how DDS can accelerate your digital growth, visit webjump.ai or contact ... .

About WEBJUMP

WEBJUMP, a member of AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, is a premier consultancy specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud solutions for global enterprises. As an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, WEBJUMP combines deep technical expertise with agile, high-touch service to help organizations fully realize the value of their digital investments. Our highly specialized teams deliver tailored strategies across commerce, content, asset management, personalization, analytics, and customer journeys-empowering industry leaders to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and create standout digital experiences worldwide.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R's mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future .

