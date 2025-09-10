Johnson Fistel Investigates Synopsys After 30% Stock Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims for investors of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) over possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors may be eligible to recover losses from alleged misrepresentations or omissions by the company and its executives.

On September 9, 2025, Synopsys publicly disclosed its fiscal third-quarter results and issued guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. The company forecasted adjusted Q4 EPS of $2.76–$2.80 on revenue of $2.23–$2.26 billion, below the consensus estimate of $4.50 EPS and slightly above the $2.10 billion revenue consensus. Synopsys projected full-year EPS of $12.76–$12.80 on revenue of $7.03–$7.06 billion, missing expectations of $15.13 EPS and $6.74 billion in revenue. Following this announcement, Synopsys's stock fell more than 30% in early morning trading on September 10, 2025.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits, including foreign investors on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, it was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for clients where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. For more information, visit

