LUMINAR DEADLINE: ROSEN, HIGHLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Luminar Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action - LAZR

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) between March 20, 2025 and May 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”), of the important September 22, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Luminar securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Luminar class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 22, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Austin Russell (“Russell”), Luminar's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, was engaged in undisclosed conduct that would make him the subject of an inquiry by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors; (2) this conduct created material risk that Russell would be released form his positions at Luminar; (3) Luminar's loss of Russell as an employee would then create material risk of adversely affecting Luminar's business by making it more difficult to compete with other market participants, manage R&D activities, and retain existing customers or cultivate new ones. Further, negative public perception and negative news related to Russell could adversely affect Luminar's brand relationships with customers, or standing in the industry; (4) accordingly, Luminar had no reasonable basis to provide and/or maintain Luminar's financial guidance; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Luminar class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email ... for more information.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

