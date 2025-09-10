Toll Brothers Announces New Quilici Master-Planned Community Now Open For Sale In Reno, Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that the first new home collections are now open for sale at its highly anticipated Quilici master-planned community in Reno, Nevada. The Quilici - Palovista Collection and Quilici - Treeside Collection offer luxury one- and two-story single-family homes with stunning architecture and exceptional personalization options, as well as future onsite amenities. Home shoppers are invited to visit the newly opened Sales Center located at 2312 Everwood Lane in Reno.

Quilici is a premier master-planned community nestled in the scenic Verdi foothills, ideally located near the Northern California and Nevada border. Homeowners at Quilici will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle in a serene setting amidst the beauty of the Sierra Nevada range. Reno's best shopping, dining, entertainment, and year-round outdoor recreation are all within reach, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is just 15 miles away.

Luxurious single-family homes at Quilici offer a mix of modern cottage, mountain, and craftsman architecture and are priced from the upper $800,000s. Quilici - Palovista Collection features three innovative home designs ranging from 2,405 to 4,234+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3-car garages, showcasing modern open floor plans. Quilici - Treeside Collection offers four versatile floor plans ranging from 3,319 to 4,821+ square feet with 3-car garages and 3 to 6 bedrooms featuring options such as offices, covered decks, and multigenerational living suites. Future onsite amenities include a 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art community clubhouse for residents.









“Our new Quilici community is the result of more than five years of careful planning and extraordinary design, and we are thrilled to share it with new home shoppers in Northern Nevada,” said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno.“Locations like this, surrounded by stunning mountain views and protected by open space, are rare. Quilici offers a sought-after combination of stunning natural beauty and modern convenience that truly make it a destination for luxury living in the area.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Quilici, prospective customers are invited to call (855) 400-8655 or visit .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)