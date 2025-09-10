Sherry Lou Canino Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Holistic Healing

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sherry Lou Canino, founder of SoulfullyWild Healing, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity, resilience, and holistic healing guide her mission to transform pain into purpose.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Canino explores the invisible patterns of narcissistic abuse and breaks down how holistic tools like art therapy, somatic healing, and energy work can empower survivors to break free and thrive.“Your pain can become your purpose-and your legacy,” said Canino.Sherry's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

