KJ Power Generator Expands Global Reach with Turkish-Engineered Generators Now Deployed in Over 120 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kocaeli, Turkey, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KJ Power Generator , a Turkish manufacturer of high-performance diesel generators, announces its global reach expansion, with Turkish-engineered power systems now operating in over 120 countries company plays a significant role in energy security with generator sets ranging from 10 kVA to 3000 kVA, produced with internationally certified engines and alternators.





KJ Power Generator is strengthening its position in the global market by exporting to more than 120 countries, including France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Scandinavian countries. The company, which exports 90% of its production, provides not only products but also solution-oriented services by offering custom engineering solutions for specific energy needs.

Yunus Ünlükaya, Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, made the following statement regarding the company's vision:

"We are guided by the principle of continuous improvement and quality. In each of our products, we base our work on a high engineering standard and develop customized solutions for customer needs. This approach has made us a preferred brand in both the domestic and international markets."

Innovative solutions are included in the product range

The company's product portfolio includes not only generator models but also compact soundproof enclosures, control and transfer panels, synchronization systems, mobile generators , and light towers that complement these systems. The recently developed Gentruck (under-trailer generator) model provides a solution specifically for the cold chain transportation sector.

Ünlükaya also added the following about these products:

"We make a difference in the industry with our designs tailored to specific needs, such as the Gentruck. All our products are manufactured in accordance with international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. This is an indicator of the importance we place on quality and safety."

Extensive usage network in the public and private sectors

To date, KJ Power Generator has been involved in numerous projects in Turkey and around the world for public institutions as well as strategic sectors such as petroleum, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, food, and defense industries. The company not only supplies generator systems but also plays an active role in installation, commissioning, and after-sales support processes.





About KJ Power

KJ Power is a well-established diesel generator manufacturer operating in the energy sector since 1996. The company, which produces a wide range of diesel generator sets from 10 kVA to 3000 kVA, has international ISO 9001:2015 and other important certificates. As a generator company, it provides special generators for projects by offering special engineering solutions. Serving many sectors in Turkey, KJ Power has proven its global success as a generator manufacturer by exporting 90% of its production to more than 120 countries.

