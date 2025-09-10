B-Roll And Production Photography Is Now Available For The Houston Premiere Of The Revised American Psycho: The Musical
A bold and razor-sharp new musical from Tony Award®-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee, Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars).
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B-Roll and Production Photography is now available for the Houston Premiere of American Psycho: The Musical, a bold and razor-sharp new musical from Tony Award®-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee, Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars). Directed by Joe Calarco, this production features a new script and revised score from Aguirre-Sacasa and Sheik, and is playing a limited two-week engagement now through September 14, 2025 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (800 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002).
Assets including production images, b-roll, graphics, press release and more for American Psycho are available HERE .
American Psycho: The Musical
Book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik
Based on the Novel by Bret Easton Ellis
Directed by Joe Calarco
Musical Direction by Michael Ferrara
Choreography by Hope Easterbrook
American Psycho presented by Houston Broadway Theatre at the Hobby Center
When: September 2–14, 2025
Tues – Thurs at 7:00 p.m. | Fri at 7:30pm | Sat at 2:00pm & 7:30pm | Sun at 2:00pm & 7:00pm
Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts | Zilkha Hall | 800 Bagby St. | Houston TX 77002
Tickets: Start at $33.80 are on sale now at houstonbroadwaytheatre and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002).
Summary:
It's the late 1980s in Manhattan, and Patrick Bateman has it all-good looks, a high-paying job on Wall Street, and a closet full of designer suits. Patrick and his chic friends spend their days dining at trendy restaurants, partying at exclusive clubs, and showing off the latest designer looks. But when the sun goes down, the dark side comes out-and the mask he wears starts to crack.
Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted, and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty, and blood.
Recommended for ages 16 and up. Depictions of adult themes, alcohol, drugs, violence, sexual content, and strong language.
TICKETING: Tickets start at $33.80 and are on sale now at houstonbroadwaytheatre or in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002).
About Houston Broadway Theatre As a not-for-profit organization, the mission for the Houston Broadway Theatre includes captivating and uplifting the Houston community through exceptional musical theatre productions, in part by showcasing talent that mixes Houston performers with Broadway performers. By bringing innovative performances to the forefront, HBT aspires to be a beacon of artistic excellence for the Houston arts scene.
HBT operates under the leadership of President Tyce Green, a Tony Award nominated Houston native with an extensive background in performance, producing and entrepreneurship. Green's illustrious career spans significant contributions to the Broadway industry both as a performer and producer. Please visit houstonbroadwaytheatre. Follow Houston Broadway Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
