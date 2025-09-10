[Latest] Global Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market Size/Share Worth USD 2,533.3 Million By 2034 At A 5.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,382.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,466.2 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2,533.3 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M Co., Arkema SA, Foconsci Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Jinan Huashihang Chemical Co. Ltd, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt Ltd, Westlake Corporation, Shijiazhuang Sdyano, Nanjing Dernor and others. Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type Analysis (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Others), By Application Analysis (Solvent, Refrigerant, Intermediate, others), By End-User Industry Analysis (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Automotive, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=ec6cbd74-548c-4360-9094-848790ac75f6&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" globenewswire/Resource/Download/ec6cbd74-548c-4360-9094-848790ac75f6/global-trans-1-2-dichloroethylene-market-2025-2034-by-million-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market 2025 – 2034 (By Million) .png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,382.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,466.2 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,533.3 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Overview The market for global trans-1,2-dichloroethylene (Trans-1,2-DCE) is rapidly advancing with the rise of innovative industries such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming, characterized by high cleanliness and efficiency standards. This rapid evaporation at low levels uses Trans-1,2-DCE to be critical in sterilizing sophisticated farming tools used in maintaining a contaminant-free environment in CEA and vertical farming. At the same time, the market is invigorated by a change in regulations among emerging economies towards safer chlorinated solvents. Chemical safety standards are being made stricter among Southeast Asian countries, Latin America, and beyond, favouring low-toxicity alternatives such as Trans-1,2-DCE over conventional hazardous materials. These facets of advancing urban agriculture and a global shift toward green, compliant chemicals are broadening the application space of the solvent and placing it as a cleaner and smarter option in an evolving industrial chemical environment. Key Trends & Drivers Expanding Applications in High-Tech Industries: Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene The demand is rising alarmingly, and it is used in high-tech industries like aerospace, electronics, and precision engineering. It has unmatched solvability and a very low boiling point. Therefore, it is an ideal cleaning solvent for electronic components, circuit boards, and precision metal parts involving coating with fluorinated compounds. In the aerospace sector, it retains a stringent performance threshold while supporting residue-free cleaning processes. As digitization, defence spending, and technological innovation continue propelling growth around the globe, high purity and effective cleaning agents such as trans-1,2-DCE become even more critical for these industries. Continued device miniaturization not only furthers the need for solvents with the ability to penetrate fine geometries but also those that will not corrode sensitive materials. With respect to versatility and technical reliability, trans-1,2-DCE is rightly expected to be among the leading specialty solvents for use in advanced manufacturing processes, thus increasing its global market presence in addition to opening fresh revenue streams across both emerging and developed economies. Emphasis on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Chemicals: Pricing for Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene is within the framework of concepts that emphasize sustainable applications within a chemical industry that deservedly undergoes such a paradigm shift under severe international scrutiny for environmental concerns. Although this halogenated solvent is an acceptable alternative of lesser harm as compared with the hazardous and ozone-depleting perchloroethylene or trichloroethylene, both industries and regulatory agencies alike would like to see solvents that are more biodegradable and environmentally benign promoted. The relatively low toxicity and rapid evaporation rates accompanying low bioaccumulation potential make trans-1,2-DCE an appealing environmentally benign choice. This is further enhanced by favoured environmental footprints when associated with closed-loop systems, which ensure minimum emissions and waste. Transformation of industries into circular economies and resource optimization has made closed-loop systems highly sought after in sectors like automotive, electronics, and metal cleaning. Trans-1,2-DCE efficiently contributes to the reduction in environmental footprint and cost-effectiveness for the industries while assuring solvent purity after multiple use cycles. This transformative function adds to its market relevance, thereby propelling strong demand in eco-conscious industrial ecosystems.

Report Scope

SWOT Analysis

Strengths : The Global Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market benefited from the exceptional solvency properties of the chemical, rendering it very efficient in precision cleaning, degreasing, and electronics applications. Its low boiling point and compatibility with fluorinated and hydrocarbon-based solvents further hone the versatile edge of broad-spectrum industrial verticals. Besides, with stringent environmental regulations that have recently come up, the ever-increasing demand for safe alternatives to typical chlorinated solvents has brought Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene into seemingly more sustainable and efficient light. This chemical has been widely adopted in aerospace, automotive, and electronic manufacturing, thus paying homage to its importance as an intermediate in specialty formulations. Its relatively low toxicity (compared to alternatives) makes its application good in sensitive applications, while its stability is ensured over a wide range of temperatures, supporting industrial use.

Weaknesses : While the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene market possesses several advantages, it also has a few drawbacks that may hinder its growth. This chemical is quite flammable, and the utmost care should be taken during handling and storage; the requirements for very stringent safety protocols and operations become costlier. To some extent, the limited biodegradability would also heighten environmental concerns, as it could limit its usage in other regions characterized by strict ecological regulations. Its production is dependent on chlorinated feedstocks, and along with the subsequent volatility of raw materials supply and availability on some geopolitical issues, can cause pricing fluctuations. The limited awareness of its full potential in emerging economies restricts market penetration. Despite being safer than many traditional solvents, it is mildly toxic and poses health hazards when continuously exposed and needs careful use. These factors might discourage small-scale enterprises or low-cost manufacturers from using it, thereby reducing its target user base somewhat.

Opportunities : The Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market is witnessing promising growth opportunities due to increasing demand for green and high-efficiency solvents. Stricter environmental regulations concerning the phasing out of hazardous substances like trichloroethylene and perchloroethylene have made Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene an alternative option. Meanwhile, the increasing electronics, aerospace, and precision manufacturing sectors in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are presenting novel opportunities for the market. The development of formulation and solvent-blending technologies is an endless journey towards broadening applications such as adhesive industries, coatings, and metal cleaning. More investment in research and development in sustainable chemical engineering will lead to more width in the safety profile and applications for this solvent.

Threats : The demand for Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene is closely watched as international environmental and safety laws become stricter. If any future regulatory agency classifies the solvent as hazardous or carcinogenic, it will have dire consequences for its demand. Competition is furious from safer and bio-based solvents as industries continue to turn away from chlorinated alternatives as they increase their commitment to ESG. Meanwhile, geopolitical turmoil and disruptions in supply chains also prevent raw materials from reaching their destinations, which would affect global pricing and production stability. Intellectual property constraints and the patenting of new solvent formulations by these big players could pose a challenge even against the smaller manufacturers' entry into the market.

Regional Perspective

The Global Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America : North America region, valued at USD 342.4 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 633.9 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.7 %. North America continues to be a primary center of Trans-1, 2 Dichloroethylene consumption that is not only well-established its industrial capacity but also its research and development competencies as well as the focus on safe solvent usage. They find applications in electronics, pharmaceuticals and industrial cleaning. Manufacturers have access to advanced production and distribution systems, powerful distribution channels, and inventiveness in eco-compliant recipes complying with the eco objectives relating to green and environmentally sustainable formulations.

United States : The U.S. market leads in the use of high quality solvents especially in the fabrication of semiconductors, the taking care of aircraft, and the manufacture of medicines. Its growth is in areas with good industrial infrastructure, the safety regulations imposed by the government, and innovation in the processes of solvent purification. Domestic firms are also committing themselves to greener manufacturing technology to address the increased demand for green solutions and, at the same time, achieve high performance and compliance. The US market valued at USD 266.3 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 482.1 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.5 %.

Canada : Canada The growing demand for trans-1,2-dichloroethylene in Canada is supported by an expanding pharmaceutical industry and the need for industrial cleaning and environmental compliance programs. Close access to U.S. supply chains also favors accessing high-purity grades. Cleaner production initiatives by the government, such as the promotion of cleaner chemicals and modernization of industries are promoting growth in the field of manufacturing industries with a greater demand for the substitution of old and more hazardous solvent products. The Canada market valued at USD 44.8 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 88.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 6.4 %.

Europe : Europe region, valued at USD 263.9 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 493.9 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Europe has strict chemical regulations through the REACH regime that is fast tracking the adoption of low- emission, ecofriendly solvents. Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene enjoys niche application in precision engineering as well as medical production and clean-up of industrial green environments. The robust sustainability pledges and the developed industrial network increase Europe's ability to become an innovative leader in the realm of the production of material quality and secure manipulation of this high-performance solvent.

Germany : The German world-class chemical manufacturing industry utilizes Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene in automotive component cleaners, biotech processes and electronics. Export-oriented industries demand high-purity and compliant solvents which are needed to drive the demands. Strict environmental regulations promote the use of less polluting formulas and a heavy investment in R&D leading to more sustainable solutions are helping to stay competitive both locally and in the international market. The German market, valued at $55.5 million in 2024, is expected to reach $100.9 million in 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 %.

United Kingdom : The UK market has the advantage of having a robust pharmaceutical industry along with the aerospace industry; both industries need high performance cleaning solvents and formulation formulations solvents. Exporting post-Brexit regulatory alignment of chemical safety rules The UK, like the EU, is expected to adhere to the rules governing chemical safety in exports post-Brexit. Local manufacturers are also focusing on low-emission production to meet global sustainability requirements while maintaining technical efficiency and solvent purity. The UK market valued at USD 49 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 91 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

France : France is capitalizing on its capabilities in the production of cosmetics, luxury and medicinal technology to support the demand for Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene. Tough work place health regulations trigger the use of safer variants of high-purity solvent. Green chemistry and precision manufacturing in the country are given incentives at the national level to allow companies to modernize operations to ensure greater industry-wide sustainability, without compromising on the quality of products marketed in the domestic and export markets. The French market, valued at USD 39.3 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 73.9 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Asia-pacific : Asia-Pacific region valued at USD 610.1 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 1,092.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Asia-Pacific has the largest industrial centers that produce electronics, textile, and pharmaceuticals and is experiencing the fastest growth of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene. Better chemical safety laws and massive investment in new modern production plants are enabling adoption. The current demand gets a boost as high-efficiency solvents get demanded to sustain cost-efficient but environmentally responsible industrial operations.

China : Compared to China, this enormous manufacturing landscape has a huge consumption of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene to cover the electronic assembly, solar panels production, and textile cleaning. The government's policies, aimed at raising chemical safety and improving export competitiveness, are causing an increase in the use of purified solvent grades. Developments in industrial parks also allow large-scale and compliant manufacturing, to serve the domestic markets as well as international markets. The China market valued at USD 269.0 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 469.9 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

India: The demand for the plant is driven by the pharmaceutical boom and the growth in petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, which increase the need for reliable solvents like Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene. Adoption is encouraged by government investment in chemicals clusters, logistics and modernization programs in the industries. The manufacturers are exploring cost-efficient but high-purity types to achieve high quality demanded by the export market and quantity demanded by the local industries. India market valued at USD 75.8 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 142.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Japan : Japan has such precision manufacturing, automobile and biotechnology industries requiring ultra-pure solvents with high tolerance. Market is associated with high quality standards, clean production focus and high investments into R&D. Adoption of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene is advantageous to better recycling options and automation of chemical handling process with less product waste and constant supply to important uses. Japan market valued at USD 90.4 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 161.1 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

LAMEA : LAMEA region valued at USD 165.84 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 312.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Petrochemical development, infrastructure development, and high-value chemical manufacturing are some of the factors that will drive the market in LAMEA. The market of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene is growing in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning in industry through a better regulatory environment. Technology transfer in terms of quality of products, availability of solvents, and partners in key strategic links with suppliers across the world is also increasing within the industrial centers spreading across the globe.

Brazil : The Brazilian agrochemical and industrial cleaning sectors are embracing Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene due to its efficiency and compliance with global safety standards. Globalization has taken the shape of importing and exporting driven industries in the new modernization of chemical processes. The stiffening of industrial competitiveness initiated within the government as well as the increased tendency within the realm of industry in the domestic environment is driving solvent usage in the production of precision tools. The Brazilian market, valued at USD 38.2 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 69.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Saudi Arabia : Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia focuses on economic diversification and riding on this dream, Saudi Arabia is making investments in the pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries. High-purity solvent is in demand because manufacturing units are striving to achieve quality and high efficiency in their productions and meet the chemicals globally accepted standards. The environment in which the government strongly supports the growth of industries is upsurging the use of Trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene in major industry areas. Saudi Arabia market valued at USD 22.6 Million in 2024 is expected to reach USD 41.7 Million in 2034 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=7104a5b4-8f3a-4887-943a-2e4d9388e445&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Trans 1, 2 Dichloroethylene Market 2025 – 2034 (By Application Analysis) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market :



3M Co.

Arkema SA

Foconsci Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Jinan Huashihang Chemical Co. Ltd

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt Ltd

Westlake Corporation

Shijiazhuang Sdyano

Nanjing Dernor Others

The Trans-1, 2-Dichloroethylene Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type Analysis



Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Others

By Application Analysis



Solvent

Refrigerant

Intermediate others

By End-User Industry Analysis



Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Automotive Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

