Jen Young Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Empowering Through Equine Therapy

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jen Young, Founder and CEO of RED Arena, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion and purpose drive her leadership in empowering individuals with disabilities.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Young explores the transformative power of equine therapy, and breaks down how inclusive programming and mentorship can create lasting impact.“Passion, not profit, has to be your driving force if you want to make it through the hard times,” said Young.Jen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

