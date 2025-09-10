John C. Campbell Folk School Announces 100Th Anniversary Celebration Kick-Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brasstown, NC, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The John C. Campbell Folk School will officially launch its yearlong 100anniversary campaign and celebrations at its beloved Fall Festival, taking place October 4-5, 2025, on the school's Brasstown, N.C., campus. The milestone event will kick off a year of activities honoring a century of creativity, community and the preservation of Appalachian traditions.

Fall Festival, a regional favorite for 49 years, will launch the centennial year, welcoming thousands of visitors to experience live music, craft demonstrations, artisan markets and cultural performances in the larger context of the school's 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1925 by Olive Dame Campbell and Marguerite Butler, and named in honor of Olive's late husband, the John C. Campbell Folk School was inspired by the Danish folk school model of lifelong learning and community engagement. Over the past century, it has grown into a world-renowned destination for traditional and contemporary craft, music, dance and storytelling, drawing students from around the globe while remaining deeply rooted in Southern Appalachian culture.

“Our 100th anniversary is a milestone for everyone who has been part of the Folk School's story, including students, instructors, makers, neighbors and visitors,” said Bethany Chaney, Executive Director of the John C. Campbell Folk School.“By announcing our centennial celebrations at Fall Festival, we're honoring our history in the best way possible: surrounded by the community that has always been at the heart of the Folk School.”

The John C. Campbell Folk School's Fall Festival, established in 1974, is held each year on the first full weekend in October. The festival features three outdoor vendor areas – both juried and non-juried – for visitors to experience the Folk School's stunning 270-acre campus. The 2025 festival will feature 230 craft vendors and 29 food vendors, plus nearly 75 artisans demonstrating traditional and contemporary crafts across multiple locations.

Each year, more than 13,000 visitors travel to the Folk School from across the Southern Appalachian region, including Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, to celebrate the spirit of community and creativity. The event will feature two music and dance stages showcasing dozens of local and regional performers. In addition, the Demonstration Stage, along with three other demonstration locations, will highlight traditional skills and craft practices. The Community Room, in the historic Keith House on the Folk School campus, will be open for participatory activities, inviting all festivalgoers to get hands-on with Appalachian traditions.

Fall Festival 2025 Major Sponsors include: Visual Outdoor Advertising; Harrah's Cherokee Casinos; Cherokee County Tourism; Our State Magazine; MOOG Inc.; Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital; United Community Bank; Blue Ridge Mountain EMC; Young Harris College; Blue Ridge Public Radio; and Glen Choga Lodge. Community Sponsors include: Penland School of Craft; Gerard's Automotive Shop; Nantahala Bank and Trust; Lance Law Firm; Progress Printing Plus; Hoppy Trout Brewing Company; 828 Design; The Furniture Society; and the Cherokee County Chamber.

More details about anniversary events will be announced in the months ahead. Visitors can explore the full centennial calendar and learn more about the Folk School's 100-year history at .

About the John C. Campbell Folk School

For 100 years, the John C. Campbell Folk School has transformed lives and brought people together in a nurturing environment in Brasstown, N.C. for experiences in learning and community life that spark self-discovery. Our values are joy, kindness, stewardship and non-competitiveness in our vision of community that awakens, enlivens and enlightens the world in accordance with the Danish folk school tradition and Appalachian craft.

