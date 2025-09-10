Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wet Hydration Boosts National Presence With Flavor Launch And Distributor Growth


2025-09-10 03:16:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wet Hydration, the fast-growing functional wellness water brand, launched White Grape Lemonade, the latest addition to its product portfolio as the company continues its national expansion and brand evolution.




Introducing Focus Water, Wet Hydration's newest innovation designed to fuel both body and mind. Crafted with electrolytes for optimal hydration, plus functional ingredients like Ashwagandha and L-Theanine, Focus Water is formulated to elevate daily performance and wellness. White Grape Lemonade delivers a bold, refreshing flavor while adding purposeful function to every sip.

This launch signals the next chapter for Wet Hydration as it scales rapidly across retail shelves, direct-to-consumer channels, and community-driven activations. The brand is deepening its footprint through new distributor partnerships with ZT Distributing (Wisconsin), John Lenore Distributing (San Diego), Straub Distributing (Orange County/LA), Heimark Distributing (Inland Empire), and Odom Distributing (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii).

“With wellness-conscious consumers driving strong demand, these key distributor partnerships will play a crucial role in Wet Hydration's nationwide growth, making our functional wellness water accessible in more regions than ever before,” said Randy Smith, VP of Sales at Wet Hydration.

White Grape Lemonade is soon available at and will continue rolling out to retailers nationwide. With bold flavors, elevated benefits, and refreshed branding, Wet Hydration is redefining what functional water can be: best-in-class taste, intentional wellness, and hydration as a daily ritual.

CONTACT: Lindsey Tate

