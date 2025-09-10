Papa Roach And Carrie Underwood Honor World Suicide Prevention Day With Exclusive Live Performance

CREDIT JEFF JOHNSON

“Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” certified Gold by RIAA

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, multi-platinum rock band Papa Roach and 8-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood have released a powerful, world-exclusive live performance of their emotional collaboration“Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” which was recently certified GOLD by the RIAA (500,000 units sold in the US).Watch the exclusive live performance on YouTube (HERE)Download IMAGE“Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)”-an urgent and heartfelt anthem-has quickly become a symbol of hope and connection for those struggling in silence, encouraging open conversation and support in moments of crisis. The first-ever live performance of the track together was filmed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the band's“Rise of the Roach” tour stop in April, following Underwood's performance of her historic REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre.Jacoby Shaddix, frontman of Papa Roach, shared:“We wrote 'Leave A Light On' with the hope that it could break down barriers and encourage people to open up. To see it reach Gold and become part of something as important as 988 Day is incredibly humbling.”Carrie Underwood added:“This song speaks to the heart of what AFSP and Suicide Prevention is all about-compassion, connection, and reminding people they are not alone. It's an honor to stand alongside Papa Roach for this cause.”"Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" has resonated across genres and audiences, amplifying the message that talking saves lives and is a crucial call to action for anyone struggling with mental health challenges.The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP's theme for this September, National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, is“Looking Out for Each Other.” The organization brings people together each year through the Out of the Darkness Walks, where people meet and support each other, whether they've lost a loved one; struggle with their own mental health; or support someone who does. Through the Out of the Darkness Walks, AFSP fosters a caring community of people who walk together, learn together, understand and encourage each other, and cheer each other on through their healing: because when people come together, love can win. Papa Roach is encouraging their own supportive community of fans to continue leaving a light on for each other by joining one of the hundreds of community Out of the Darkness Walks starting in September and going through the fall. Register here.ABOUT PAPA ROACHPapa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort” and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, Ego Trip, on their own label, New Noize Records. The band's music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with Ego Trip producing four #1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top-10 hits and 12 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. In 2025, Papa Roach is kicking off a new chapter with the releases of "Even If It Kills Me." and“BRAINDEAD” featuring Toby Morse topping the Rock charts. Following sold-out arenas in the UK and Europe, their Rise of the Roach tour will continue across North American arenas and amphitheaters in 2025.About Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMYAwards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, founding and creating the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in 2023. Her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses through April 2025, and is the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist. Her concert special,“CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION,” is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She has starred in the show open for primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football, for 14 consecutive seasons, and marked the 20th anniversary of winning“American Idol" by joining the judges panel of the hit show on ABC and Hulu.ContactFor Papa RoachPaul ChristensenPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS...For Carrie UnderwoodBrad CafarelliFull Coverage Communications...

