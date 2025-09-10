Villa Communications Named 2025 'Hispanic Business Salute' Honoree By The Dallas Cowboys, NBC 5/Telemundo 39, And UPS

Ruth Villalonga, Founder & CEO Villa Communications receives Hispanic Business Entrepreneur Award from Telemundo 39/NBC5, Dallas Cowboys and UPS

The award was presented today during a luncheon at AT&T Stadium in partnership with regional Hispanic chambers of commerce.

- Emma Trevino, Chairwoman of the Board, Irving Hispanic Chamber of CommerceSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Villa Communications , a Texas-based strategic communications firm connecting brands authentically to multicultural America, has been named one of five businesses in North Texas to receive the prestigious 2025 Hispanic Business Salute Business Entrepreneur Award. The award was presented today during a luncheon at AT&T Stadium and was hosted by the Dallas Cowboys, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and UPS, in partnership with regional Hispanic chambers of commerce.Villa Communications was nominated by the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for its work and commitment to elevating the Hispanic business community across North Texas. Over the years, the firm has partnered with local Hispanic chambers and other membership organizations to help small business owners shape and amplify their personal brands, learning how to leverage their brand as a critical driver of visibility that directly impacts how their businesses are positioned in the market, their long-term success, and ultimately their ability to scale.“Ruth Villalonga and Villa Communications embody the entrepreneurial excellence and community spirit that make North Texas thrive,” said Emma Trevino, VP of Operations SER Job for Progress National and Chairwoman of the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.“From championing small businesses and entrepreneurs to building platforms that highlight Hispanic success stories, Ruth's leadership reflects the power of vision, passion, and purpose. We are proud to nominate Villa Communications for this recognition.”For more than 20 years, Ruth Villalonga has built a career dedicated to elevating Latino voices and advancing the interests of multicultural communities. In senior corporate roles at Wells Fargo, Anthem, and Molina Healthcare of Texas, as well as in public service as Press Secretary for the City of New York under Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Director of External Affairs at the George W. Bush Institute, she consistently pushed brands and institutions to view multicultural communities, and particularly Hispanics not as an afterthought, but as a priority market.Nearly a decade ago, she extended that commitment to the North Texas business community, leading seminars and mentoring entrepreneurs through the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association, Leadership North Texas, and the DFW Hispanic 100.Today, as Founder & CEO of Villa Communications, Ruth leverages her two decades of corporate and agency experience to help corporate America and organizations connect authentically with multicultural America, future-proofing their business and delivering measurable impact. Known as both a strategist and a storyteller, she continues to champion entrepreneurs and advocate for Latino business growth.Beyond client work, Villa Communications continues to invest time and resources in pro-bono initiatives that elevate and empower Hispanic entrepreneurs. Most recently, the firm has dedicated more than $20,000 in pro-bono hours to developing a new storytelling platform designed to showcase the journeys of business owners who have successfully scaled their companies. The project, set to launch in October, will serve as a tool for sharing lessons, strategies, and resources that help entrepreneurs break through barriers to growth and be ready to scale.“This recognition belongs to our clients, our powerful network, and the communities we proudly serve,” said Ruth Villalonga, Founder & CEO of Villa Communications.“My mission has always been clear: elevate voices, advance communities, and push brands to connect authentically with multicultural America. Multicultural is not a niche. It is the market. Any brand that wants to thrive tomorrow must embrace that truth today, and Villa is ready to lead them on that journey.”###About Hispanic Business SaluteThe Hispanic Business Salute, presented by UPS, honors five outstanding Hispanic-owned businesses each year for their innovation, leadership, and impact. Now in its 15th year, the program is a partnership between NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the Dallas Cowboys, UPS, and regional Hispanic chambers of commerce. Honorees are celebrated at a luncheon during Hispanic Heritage Month at AT&T Stadium and recognized at a Cowboys home game.About Villa CommunicationsVilla Communications is a high-touch strategic communications and corporate affairs firm that helps organizations build and protect reputation, align stakeholders, and connect authentically with multicultural, multidimensional America. Services include corporate communications, media relations, reputation and crisis counsel, internal communications and employee engagement, executive visibility and personal brand strategy, stakeholder and community engagement, and psychographic-driven campaign strategy.

