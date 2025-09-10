PRP Labs Launches Free '10 PRP Patients In 30 Days' Marketing Program For Clinics
The program provides ready-made Instagram posts, email templates, and day-by-day instructions that clinics can implement immediately. Practices may choose from three focus areas: Facial Aesthetics, Hair Restoration, and Pain Management, depending on the patient base they want to grow.
“Many clinics know the clinical side of PRP but struggle with patient outreach,” said Daniel Zengel, Founder of PRP Labs.“This program makes marketing simple, with plug-and-play resources that help practices hit the ground running.”
The program includes:
Social Media Templates – Daily Instagram content with captions and trending audio tips.
Email Campaign Templates – Customizable layouts for Mailchimp and other platforms.
Step-by-Step Instructions – From setting up accounts to authenticating domains and sending campaigns.
By providing marketing resources alongside equipment and training, PRP Labs continues to support providers in making regenerative treatments accessible and sustainable.
The free“10 PRP Patients in 30 Days” Marketing Program is now available for download at .
About PRP Labs
PRP Labs is a trusted national distributor of regenerative medicine devices, including PRP kits, centrifuges, and related training solutions. Beyond equipment, PRP Labs offers compliance education, marketing support, and practice-building programs to help providers grow their regenerative medicine services.
