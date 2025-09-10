HIP Video Promo Presents: Cam Royale Premieres New Music Video 'Can't Lie' On The Hype Magazine

New Orleans Native Cam Royale Transforms Military Service and Street Struggles Into Powerful 'Southern & Blues' Sound

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Orleans native Cam Royale is no stranger to struggle. With a powerful story of resilience and survival, he has become a voice for those who have been overlooked. Born Geoffrey Campbell II in Mobile, Alabama, music and melody pulsed through Royale's heart long before he even entered elementary school. Inspired by the legends of his neighborhood and the irresistible rhythm of street block parties, Royale developed a deep love for raw culture and truth-especially after a classmate-turned-rapper encouraged him to try singing.

Despite Royale's early dedication to music, his life took several unexpected turns, including multiple periods of homelessness following Hurricane Katrina. It wasn't until the birth of his daughter that he felt a spark of hope. Determined to create a better life, Royale joined the U.S. Army Reserves and eventually served a 400-day combat tour in Iraq.. After returning home, Royale poured himself fully into music. But a move to Texas brought even more challenges. Royale and his wife found themselves living at the Salvation Army shelter with their children. But It was in Fort Worth that he began giving back to the community-offering free haircuts, bounce houses, food, and hope. Eventually, he and his wife founded two businesses: Southern Express Trucking LLC and Touch by An Angel Cleaning Services. He also launched his own label, Wake Up Music Group.

Cam Royale found his true voice with "Can't Lie," a heartfelt and powerful single recorded with Ghost (Gerald Davis Jr.), a fellow combat veteran and engineer. The track was mixed and mastered by Chad Scarlett at Session Works Studio-home to chart-topping producers like those who mixed Yella Beezy's hit“That's on Me.” Cam Royale's sound is honest, emotional, and deeply Southern. Blending hip-hop with blues, gospel, and soul, his self-coined genre“Southern & Blues” is a raw, original expression of life in the trenches and the climb to something better. He speaks for the forgotten, the fallen, and the faithful, while all the time giving "voice to the voiceless". Royale is currently preparing to independently release two projects: a double album titled Southern & Blues, and a mixtape titled Planet Real. No gimmicks-just hustle, heart, and purpose.

The“Can't Lie” music video-shot by Nyeela Love (former Assistant Director for The Dr. Phil Show)-has had a profound impact on Cam Royale's career. Inspired by the complexities of marriage, the video-presented in a short-film style-tells the story of a troubled relationship and the emotional turmoil that follows separation. Set against the haunting stillness of a lonely apartment and the raw vulnerability of a therapist's office, Royale delivers a clear and powerful message: he wants listeners to truly understand the record. Beneath the cinematic visuals lies a deeper truth-a reminder that lies are never in good company, and that the truth, no matter how painful, can only be hidden for so long. With honesty as the heartbeat of this deeply reflective project, Royale leaves viewers eager for the next chapter in what feels like a much larger narrative. Alongside the clear message that there is truly nothing this artist can't overcome, the video radiates a shimmering hope-for healing, for truth, and for those still searching for their voice.

