IBC 2025: Media Coding Industry Forum Demonstrates How VVC Drives Next-Gen Video For Broadcasting And Streaming Services

- Justin Ridge, MC-IF

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) heads to Amsterdam for IBC 2025 to demonstrate the latest features and capabilities driven by Versatile Video Coding (VVC) that enables the media and entertainment technology industry to offer next-generation services.

Beyond the latest content that captures the imagination of viewers, the highly competitive streaming service landscape requires innovative and engaging applications and services, placing greater demands on video technologies. As a result, video encoding and decoding standards constantly evolve to address the needs of next-generation services. VVC represents the latest iteration of video standards that lays the foundation for evolving applications like immersive and ultra-high resolution video services. VVC also delivers greater efficiencies across the entire video value chain.

“VVC was developed to meet the industry's need for higher video quality at lower bitrates, which translates to a significant reduction in storage and transmission costs,” said Justin Ridge, President of MC-IF.“VVC's coding efficiency enables companies throughout the media and entertainment technology ecosystem to find financial savings through improved bandwidth usage and resource allocation.”

The mission of MC-IF is to promote greater awareness and support adoption of MPEG standards -- including VVC. MC-IF member organizations work throughout the year to communicate how the VVC standard offers improved coding efficiency and versatility for a wide range of video applications.

Analysts, press and other parties interested in learning more, or meeting with MC-IF member organizations can check out the following demonstrations from:

●QUALCOMM and TENCENT -- (Hall 14.C11) -- 3D Video and Volumetric Video – In partnership with Tencent Multimedia Lab, Qualcomm illustrates the enhancements that VVC-based 3D Video and Volumetric Video offer for extended reality (XR) experiences.

Interest in XR is rapidly growing as industries recognize its potential to transform how we interact with digital content, ranging from remote collaboration to entertainment and healthcare. Tencent Multimedia Lab's self-developed VVC software codec and corresponding player offers an immersive experience in ultra-high definition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 chip. Demonstrations will highlight Tencent's MultiView266 solution with binocular 4K video compression and decoding as well as Its 6DoF266 toolkit which supports real-time user interaction in full spatial perspective through efficient compression and rapid decoding of volumetric video.

●ERICSSON -- (Hall 14.C11) -- Multiview video experiences – Ericsson demonstrates how VVC's built-in subpicture capabilities simplify the creation and delivery of a dynamic, personalized content experience compared with previous codecs.

Emerging as a major trend in streaming, Multiview video playback is gaining interest from leading sports and entertainment platforms seeking to offer enhanced engagement to viewers.

●INTERDIGITAL – (Hall 14.C11) -- VVC Film Grain – In this demo, InterDigital showcases its powerful implementation framework based on Film Grain preservations and VVC performance that empowers content owners to take full control of video quality and deliver a premium, cinema-grade streaming experience to their audiences.

Film grain is a storytelling signature that brings depth, texture, and authenticity to every frame. Paired with the cutting-edge compression power of VVC, Film Grain Analysis and Synthesis tools enable content creators and owners to elevate video quality like never before.

●NOKIA -- (Hall 5.H60) -- Three demonstrations are presented by Nokia:

* Neural Network Post Filter – Nokia demonstrates real time inference of neural network post filter (NNPF) for various video codecs, including VVC real time decoding, on consumer off the shelf hardware.

As support for neural network hardware expands, the new technology is being widely integrated into laptops, mobile phones and TVs, enabling greater accessibility to video quality improvements. Nokia's demonstration displays the effect of NNPF technology for optimized video quality, particularly addressing banding artifacts.

* Real-time Volumetric Communication – Volumetric video is an emerging frontier of media, immersing users into experiences where they can consume real-world captured content as if they were physically there.

Nokia's novel technology, VolStream, enables a host of new entertainment, education, industrial and communications experiences. The demonstration presents remote communication using volumetric video by recording a 3D representation of a person and streaming it over a network in real-time to slim head mounted AR glasses.

* Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia – Nokia showcases its powerful RXRM solution for real-time 360 degree video streaming and 3D spatial audio.

RXRM reduces the bandwidth requirements of 360 degree multimedia streaming by up to 90%, with near-zero latency and no loss in quality, creating immersive experiences for both on-site and remote event participants. Together with a Nokia 5G 360 camera it is a complete turnkey solution for event organizers.

●FRAUNHOFER – (Hall 8.B80) – Video Authentication with VVC – Fraunhofer HHI demonstrates its newly developed method to authenticate compressed video bitstreams by using digital signatures, enabling trustworthy security verification at the most basic stream level.

The authentication method is based on supplemental enhancement information (SEI) messages specified in H.274/VSEI and available by referencing it in H.266/VVC, H.265/HEVC and H.264/AVC. Fraunhofer HHI's new method can be applied across multiple use cases beyond the scope of existing technologies like C2PA. Additionally, this method is included in Spin Digital's showcase of its high performance codec products at Hall 1.A03.



Be part of the future of video coding-join the Media Coding Industry Forum! If your company works anywhere in the VVC ecosystem-whether it's chipsets, devices, software, streaming, broadcasting, or networks-being part of the Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) is a smart move. MC-IF brings the industry together to drive awareness, adoption, and integration of VVC across the board.

About MC-IF

The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) is an open industry forum with the purpose of furthering the adoption of MPEG standards, initially focusing on VVC, by establishing them as well-accepted and widely used standards for the benefit of consumers and industry. Ready to get involved? Visit us at or LinkedIn and reach out at ....

