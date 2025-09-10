Royalties Inc. Presenting At Toronto Moneyshow September 12-13, 2025
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTCID: ROYIF) (or "the Company ") will be attending the Toronto MoneyShow this Friday and Saturday September 12-13, 2025 in Booth #206 in the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Investors can register for free at:
Tim Gallagher will be presenting in Room 104C at:
1:45pm - 2:30pm on Friday, September 12
11:15am - 12:00pm on Saturday, September 13
speaker/tim-gallagher/
About Royalties Inc.
- Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico. Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim backed by a court approved judgment on June 16, 2025 to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone (under the tailings pond), the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. Capstone assigned this royalty to themselves without the knowledge or proper payment to MPZ, the longstanding and rightful owner, in August 2019. MPZ filed civil and criminal lawsuits in Zacatecas in 2021 to invalidate the contract to transfer ownership, which has now been officially supported by the court. Despite MPZ's legal victory, Capstone appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of the State of Zacatecas. Royalties Inc. has a 4.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc . ("MRI"), which has acquired 31 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $12 million in dividends since 2019 from 7,000 songs generating a 7.2% annual yield.
For further information contact Royalties Inc. at .
Legal Disclaimer:
