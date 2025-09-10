Soil Analysis With Coldblock: Faster, Simpler And Equivalent To Standard Methods

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) -has developed a groundbreaking sample digestion method for soils that is significantly faster, highly efficient, and delivers results equivalent to standard methods, including EPA Method 3050B.

Soil testing is a critical step in assessing environmental quality and identifying contaminants. The results from these tests guide regulators, developers, and environmental consultants in site assessments, remediation projects, and compliance monitoring. Key applications include:



Contaminated land and site investigations

Waste classification and soil acceptance

National and regional monitoring programs (harmonized metals workflows) Trace metal analysis for environmental risk assessment

Established, standardized digestion methods, such as EPA 3050B and other parallel methods used around the world, can take up to 4 hours and involve many procedural steps. With ColdBlock, the same process is completed in just 45 minutes, offering a rapid, simple alternative without compromising accuracy or repeatability. The ColdBlock method has been validated across soils, sediments, and sludges, using certified reference materials that cover a wide range of matrices.

With fewer steps, less processing time and proven precision, the ColdBlock soil digestion method enables labs to achieve:



Data equivalent to industry-standard methods

Results in a fraction of the time

Streamlined workflow (flow chart link ) Consistent and repeatable results

Expert Validation

"ColdBlock yields accurate, repeatable results across all measurements, with a notable reduction in processing time," explains Lorie-Anne Doig, Director of Laboratory Services at ColdBlock. "We are pleased to confirm that our findings align with established standard methods."

By delivering the same high-quality results as traditional methods in a fraction of the time, ColdBlock offers laboratories a solution to enhance sample throughput while maintaining rigorous testing standards.

For detailed soil digestion application notes, including methodologies and results, and to learn more about the upcoming webinar Soil Testing with ColdBlock , visit ColdBlock .

About ColdBlock

ColdBlock sample digestion technology uses focused short-wave infrared heating and a cooling zone to dissolve solid sample matter into solution for multi-element analysis. This results in a process that is significantly faster, simpler, and safer than traditional digestion methods. ColdBlock's sample digestion technology is being used in laboratories across several industries, driving operational efficiencies through increased sample throughput, reduced turnaround time and lower operational costs - all while delivering accurate results. ColdBlock Technologies Inc. is a privately held company based in Ontario, Canada.