Rider Justice Named Title Sponsor Of The 6Th Annual Mile High Showdown Flat Track Racing & Car/Bike Show

The Mile High Showdown is one of Colorado's most exciting motorcycle events, blending flat track racing , a custom car show , and a bike show into one high-energy day. This year's races feature 18 competitive classes and awards, drawing top racers, builders, and enthusiasts from across the region.







Why Rider Justice Sponsors Events Like This

Rider Justice is more than a law firm - it's an active member of the motorcycle community . From sponsoring grassroots rides to supporting major racing events, Rider Justice invests in moto culture. The firm's sponsorship of the Mile High Showdown is part of its mission to:



Support the love of motorcycle riding in all forms - from casual weekend cruises to high-speed racing.

Bring riders together through community-driven events that celebrate the spirit of motorcycling. Keep motorcycle culture thriving by championing safe, fun, and inclusive gatherings for riders and fans.

During the daytime Car and Bike Show , Rider Justice will host an interactive activation where attendees can connect with the team, share riding stories, and learn about motorcycle rights and resources.

"We love the Mile High Showdown. It's an incredible mix of racing excitement, stunning bikes and cars, and a welcoming community of people who share our passion for all things motorcycle," said Scott O'Sullivan , founder of Rider Justice. "Being the Title Sponsor is more than just putting our name on the event - it's about showing up, supporting riders, and helping keep events like this thriving."







Event Highlights



Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Location: Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley, Colorado

Daytime: Car & Bike Show with custom builds, classics, and unique rides

Evening: Flat track motorcycle racing under the lights with 18 classes Purse: Awards for race winners

Whether a rider, racer, or simply love the roar of an engine, the Mile High Showdown is the perfect place to celebrate the Colorado motorcycle scene .

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is Colorado's premier motorcycle law firm, founded by attorney Scott O'Sullivan to protect riders' rights, promote safety, and strengthen the riding community. Through legal advocacy, safety initiatives, and sponsorship of motorcycle events statewide, Rider Justice works to keep riders informed, protected, and connected.









