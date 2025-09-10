Mode 2025 Mid-Year Earnings Call Press Release

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Mode Mobile, Inc. (the "Company"), a leading innovator in the mobile technology and digital rewards space, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

The earnings call will take place on September 16, 2025, at 2:00pm (ET) and will be hosted by Dan Novaes, CEO of Mode Mobile, and Prakash Ramachandran, Chief Financial Officer. The call will cover the Company's financial performance for the first six months of 2025, provide insights into key developments, advise on new strategic directions for the Company, and offer an outlook for 2026. To participate in the earnings call, interested parties may register for the event by visiting .

For those unable to join the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call at .

Mode Mobile continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology, empowering users with innovative solutions that transform everyday experiences. In 2025, the Company focused on growing new revenue streams, advancing its M&A strategy, forging new strategic partnerships, and expanding its user base. It also recently concluded a highly successful Regulation A campaign, raising well over $45,000,000 from thousands of individual investors.

"Sharing our strong financial performance and the milestones we've reached in 2025 to our 55,000+ backers is truly exciting," said Dan Novaes. "This year marked significant revenue and profitability growth, and we're confident that the strategies we're executing will propel Mode Mobile forward in 2026 and beyond."

About Mode Mobile, Inc.

Mode Mobile is a technology company unlocking the world's most accessible income-generating asset: the smartphone, paying users for their attention and engagement. Mode Mobile has over 50 million registered beta users across 170 countries taking advantage of its earning opportunities, generating over $75M in revenue to date. Users have earned and saved $325+ million since inception.

For more information about Mode Mobile and to invest, please visit .