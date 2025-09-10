CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Antimony Resources Confirms Historical Data At Bald Hill Project Plus Major Extension
Founded in 2012, CEO, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. , is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.
As a media partner at investor events around the world, CEO provides coverage of the companies shaping the future of mining, meeting with industry leaders to learn more about their vision and strategy.
Meet the Executives Shaping the Mining Landscape
We caught up with James Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) right after completing their phase one drilling at the Bald Hill project. What was supposed to be a simple verification program turned into a major discovery when they not only confirmed the previous work was solid, but found the deposit extends 100 meters further than anyone realized. In this interview, Atkinson reveals what impact these results have on the company's path to a maiden resource estimate.
Antimony Resources Corp.
(CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)
Cannot view this video? Visit:
Tune into 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO here .
Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at ... for further details and opportunities.
About CEO
The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.
CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment