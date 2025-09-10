Black Youth Employment In Hospitality Rises 15% Amid Sector Decline, Oysterlink Analysis Shows
|Group
|July 2024
|July 2025
|Change
|Total
|5,519
|5,359
|-160
|White
|4,299
|4,010
|-289
|Black or African American
|654
|752
|+98
|Asian
|240
|244
|+4
|Hispanic or Latino
|1,219
|1,219
|0
Why This Matters
Black youth employment in hospitality grew even as the sector overall contracted, underscoring both resilience and rising participation in a key entry-level industry. Meanwhile, White youth employment declined sharply, with nearly 300,000 fewer workers compared to last year.
Hispanic and Latino workers continue to represent a cornerstone of the workforce, making up more than one in five young hospitality workers nationwide, while Asian youth saw only slight gains.
Because hospitality is the single largest youth employer in the country, these shifts not only affect today's labor market but also foreshadow how workforce pipelines, diversity efforts, and recruitment strategies may evolve in the years ahead.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including the top server jobs in New York City or bartender jobs in Los Angeles .
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
