Chad Hanna
-
Professor of Physics,
Penn State
I am a gravitational-wave astrophysicist who focuses on detecting gravitational waves emitted by compact binary neutron stars or black holes with the Laser Interferometric Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO). Along with my colleagues, we hope to detect the gravitational waves that are predicted to be observable just prior to the merging of two neutron stars or black holes in near real-time, which will enable joint electromagnetic and other astroparticle observations.
-
–present
Assistant Professor of Physics, Pennsylvania State University
