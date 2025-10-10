Apple Plans Exec Shake-Up Before COO Jeff Williams' Exit, Health & Fitness To Be Folded Into Services Unit: Report

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly making organizational changes to adjust executive roles ahead of COO Jeff Williams' pending departure. The tech giant disclosed in early July that Williams, a longtime executive, would retire in late 2025.

A Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, citing people familiar with the matter, stated that Apple Services head Eddy Cue will supervise the company's health and fitness teams. Williams currently oversees the design team, while also leading Apple Watch and Health initiatives, although he has already ceded the COO role to Sabih Khan. He has also transferred the oversight of supply chain operations, AppleCare customer support, and China-related work to Khan.

Craig Federighi, Head of Software Engineering, will now oversee the Apple Watch operating system. Both Cue and Federighi are veteran Apple executives, having decades of service at the company.

Apple stock has lagged its mega-cap peers this year, up merely 2%, amid worries that demand for its flagship iPhone will continue to remain lackluster. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained 'bearish,' with message volume being 'low.'

AAPL sentiment and message volume as of 11:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 9 | source: Stocktwits

Cue is poised to take over the Health business as the company prepares to launch a new subscription service called“Health+.” The service is due for launch in 2026 and will provide users with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant to provide them with personalized recommendations on nutrition, exercise and sleep.

The health group is headed by Sumbul Desai and the fitness group by Jay Blahnik, with both now reporting to Williams. Following the rumored reorganization, the two teams will be consolidated under Desai, who will then report to Cue.

Federighi, who would assume the reins of Apple WatchOS, took over additional responsibility of overseeing the Siri voice assistant and VisionOS earlier this year. Apple's Hardware Head John Ternus will reportedly be vested with the responsibility of taking care of the Apple Watch hardware engineering.

More executive changes are likely at Apple. Bloomberg had reported earlier that the company is looking to hire a replacement for its former AI Head, John Giannandrea. Other executives considering an exit from the company included Lisa Jackson, head of environment and government affairs and Johny Srouji, who leads Apple's chip division.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about Cook handing over the reins as he turns 65 next month, with Ternus, the youngest member of the company's executive team, widely believed to be the frontrunning contender to replace the Apple CEO.

