Marco Rubio Credits Trump's UN Talks With Muslim Leaders For Gaza Peace: 'No President Could Have Done This But Trump'
Rubio said,“It really took a turn about a month ago, less than a couple weeks ago, when we were at the United Nations, and you convened a historic meeting, not simply of Arab countries, but of Muslim majority countries from around the world, including Indonesia and Pakistan, and created this coalition behind this plan.”
Trump last month met with leaders from eight Arab or predominantly Muslim nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss strategy for ending the Israel-Hamas conflict and planning post-war reconstruction in Gaza.White House discussions with Netanyahu
Following the UN meetings, Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to discuss the peace plan . According to Rubio, the two leaders agreed to Trump's 20-point proposal to end the war .
Rubio explained,“The president had some extraordinary phone calls and meetings that required a high degree of intensity and commitment and made this happen. One day, perhaps the entire story will be told.”Negotiations via Middle East intermediaries
Rubio also highlighted the role of intermediaries in Qatar and Egypt in bringing Hamas on board. Trump , he said, simultaneously applied pressure on Netanyahu and rallied Arab and Muslim nations to support the ceasefire.
“Frankly, I don't know of any American president in the modern era that could have made this possible,” Rubio said.Also Read | Netanyahu posts AI-generated image of Trump with Nobel Prize: 'He deserves it' Human story behind the deal
Rubio emphasized that the ceasefire was not just political, but also profoundly humanitarian.
“I think what's important to understand is that yesterday what happened was really a human story,” he said.“None of it would have been possible without the president of the United States being involved. It really began with your trip to the Middle East, where these relationships were forged with partners in the region, personal and close relationships that created the foundation for all of this to be possible.”
Rubio's remarks underscore the Trump administration's approach of blending high-level diplomacy, direct negotiations, and coalition-building to secure what US officials describe as a historic breakthrough in the Israel-Hamas conflict.Also Read | Will Palestinians be able to stay in Gaza? Trump reveals his plan for Gaza
