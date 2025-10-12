ADQ And Azerbaijan Investment Holding Forge New Financial Services Alliance
ADQ and Azerbaijan Investment Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue joint projects in the financial services sector, aiming to improve market connectivity and bolster the investment environment for sustainable economic growth.
The agreement follows their establishment of a joint investment platform in December 2023, under which both organisations committed equal capital to developing sectors such as agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals and energy infrastructure across Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Central Asia-with possible expansion beyond those regions.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said the deal exemplifies the strategy of deploying patient capital and leveraging investment know-how to stimulate economic diversification, foster industrial expansion, and enhance regional connectivity and competitiveness.
Ruslan Alikhanov, Chief Executive Officer of AIH, described the partnership as a key move to unlock new growth opportunities for Azerbaijan, emphasising that combining capital and expertise will support more diversified development and position Azerbaijan as a proactive actor in regional investment networks.
AIH, founded in 2020, manages strategic state-owned enterprises, enhancing governance, boosting operational efficiency and channeling investment into national priorities. ADQ is recognised for investing in critical infrastructure, global supply chains, and strategic sectors that align with broader national and regional economic transformation agendas.
Trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan has been strengthening, with non-oil trade rising 43 per cent year-on-year to reach about USD 2.4 billion in 2024. UAE investments into Azerbaijan have crossed USD 1 billion, reflecting the deepening economic partnership.
