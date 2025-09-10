ADSEA And SOCAR Green Sign Energy Efficiency Agreement At Baku Water Week
The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and SOCAR Green have signed an Energy Efficiency Agreement and a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in sustainable water and energy management, Azernews reports.
The signing ceremony took place during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – Baku Water Week, held today in Baku.
This partnership marks a significant step toward advancing energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices in Azerbaijan's water sector, aligning with the country's broader green energy goals.
It is worth noting that he event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and brings together the latest technologies, innovative solutions, and global best practices in the water management sector.
The exhibition serves as a platform for collaboration, uniting government agencies, international companies, industry experts, and professional visitors under one roof.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment