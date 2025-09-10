ADSEA And SOCAR Green Sign Energy Efficiency Agreement At Baku Water Week

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and SOCAR Green have signed an Energy Efficiency Agreement and a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in sustainable water and energy management, Azernews reports.

The signing ceremony took place during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – Baku Water Week, held today in Baku.

This partnership marks a significant step toward advancing energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices in Azerbaijan's water sector, aligning with the country's broader green energy goals.

It is worth noting that he event is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) and brings together the latest technologies, innovative solutions, and global best practices in the water management sector.

The exhibition serves as a platform for collaboration, uniting government agencies, international companies, industry experts, and professional visitors under one roof.