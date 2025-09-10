Baku Plans Major Expansion Of Water Infrastructure
Azerbaijan is set to significantly expand its water infrastructure over the next 15 years, with dozens of new reservoirs scheduled for completion. According to information obtained at the 2nd International Water Resources Exhibition and Conference – "Baku Water Week," four new reservoirs are planned for 2025–2027, nine for 2027–2030, and thirteen for 2030–2040.
Currently, the country has 149 operational reservoirs with a total capacity of 23.577 billion cubic meters. These reservoirs play a critical role in ensuring water availability for domestic, agricultural, and industrial use.
The nation's water distribution network is also extensive. Azerbaijan's main collectors stretch over 32,023 kilometers, while 47 major canals cover 2,256 kilometers in total and can deliver up to 1,321 cubic meters of water per second.
Experts note that the planned reservoirs, together with improvements to the existing network, will enhance water security, support agricultural productivity, and strengthen industrial water supply. The projects are part of a broader strategy to modernize Azerbaijan's water management and ensure sustainable development in the coming decades.
