Russians Prepare For Offensive Actions In Zaporizhzhia Sector - Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated during a briefing by Major Ilia Striuk, chief of armament of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy is preparing for active offensive actions and has concentrated a certain number of personnel. It is now probing for weak spots on the right flank of our units,” the military official said.

According to him, the situation depends on how well our defense is prepared, equipped, and able to perform its tasks as intended.

“The enemy's attacks are combined. Fortunately, there are currently no assaults involving large amounts of equipment, mainly small infantry groups, and they are also developing an unmanned component. They have strong units that are opposing us. The most powerful enemy units are fighting in the Pokrovsk sector,” the major said.

However, as Striuk noted, the Russians are also developing and accumulating their capabilities in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

“I assume that there will be a stage when active assault operations will begin, and they [Russian troops] will show what they are capable of,” said the major.

He added that Ukrainian units have an advantage in the use of drones, but the enemy is trying to catch up.

Earlier, it was reported that during the day, the occupiers carried out 421 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 249 of which were carried out using various types of UAVs. Most of them were FPV drones and attacked Zaporizhzhia, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

Photo: AA