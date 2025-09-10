Russians Strike Kostiantynivka Again: Homes And Store Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Horbunov, Head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Kostiantynivka once again came under attack from Russian occupiers. As a result of an airstrike and a drone attack, new damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded in the city. ...Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries among the civilian population,” Horbunov stated.

He noted that private homes, the facade of an apartment building, and the facade of a local store were damaged.

Horbunov emphasized that Kostiantynivka continues to suffer from deliberate enemy attacks on residential areas, which indicates the Russian forces' attempts to intimidate civilians and destroy the city's infrastructure.

He urged all residents of the city not to delay evacuation, as staying behind is mortally dangerous.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 2,313 strikes on the Donetsk region yesterday, damaging 61 civilian facilities