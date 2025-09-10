82 Clashes On Frontline, Most Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10, on Facebook .

“At this time, the total number of combat clashes is 82,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, today, the communities of Zaliznyi Mist and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. Krasnyi Khutir was hit by an air strike.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, with four combat engagements still ongoing.

The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 118 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrne and Borivska Andriivka, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Shandryholove today; one battle continues.

In the Siversk sector, Russian units attempted six times to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and in the sector of Vyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Maiske and toward Stupochky and Predtechyne, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted seven times to break through defense lines in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 26 attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy assaults, with four more clashes still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Olhivske, Novoivanivka, and toward Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Bilohiria area once. Zaliznychne was hit by an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Plavni area and was repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward Antonivka and Sadove.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers significantly intensified the use of kamikaze drones, artillery, and aviation yesterday

Photo: Operational Command South