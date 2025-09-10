Man Wounded By Russian Drone Strike In Village In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .

“Today, in the village of Prymorske, the enemy attacked civilians with an FPV drone. A 68-year-old man was injured,” the message says.

The man suffered severe injuries. Medics took the wounded man to a stabilization point, where resuscitation measures are currently being carried out, Fedorov added.

Russians strike Kostiantynivka again: Homes and store damaged

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers launched 421 strikes on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.