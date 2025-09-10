Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Energy Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-09-10 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group in Telegram .

"Today, our energy companies were again under enemy fire. Two Russian FPV drones targeted an energy facility in the front-line city of Dnipropetrovsk region, the report said.

It is noted that the energy industry was not affected. Later, another FPV drone later hit the car of the repair crew. The car tower was damaged.

Read also: Russians strike Kostiantynivka again: Homes and store damaged

As reported, on September 8, the Russians attacked energy facilities in several regions, including a thermal power plant in the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service

MENAFN10092025000193011044ID1110045216

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

