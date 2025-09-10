Russians Attack Energy Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group in Telegram .

"Today, our energy companies were again under enemy fire. Two Russian FPV drones targeted an energy facility in the front-line city of Dnipropetrovsk region, the report said.

It is noted that the energy industry was not affected. Later, another FPV drone later hit the car of the repair crew. The car tower was damaged.

As reported, on September 8, the Russians attacked energy facilities in several regions, including a thermal power plant in the Kyiv region.

