Russians Attack Energy Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Today, our energy companies were again under enemy fire. Two Russian FPV drones targeted an energy facility in the front-line city of Dnipropetrovsk region, the report said.
It is noted that the energy industry was not affected. Later, another FPV drone later hit the car of the repair crew. The car tower was damaged.Read also: Russians strike Kostiantynivka again: Homes and store damaged
As reported, on September 8, the Russians attacked energy facilities in several regions, including a thermal power plant in the Kyiv region.
Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service
