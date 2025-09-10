Three People Wounded In Kramatorsk Due To Russian Attack
“The shelling of Kramatorsk continues unabated. Russian FPV drones, Shahed drones, and 'wings' have been striking the peaceful city in the Donetsk region from morning till night,” the report said.
Today, September 10, the Peace Square in the city center, residential areas, and the market came under fire.
According to the police, as of 4:00 p.m., three people were wounded in the attack, including a 16-year-old teenager.Read also: Cinematographer Denis Ponomarenko killed in war
As reported by Ukrinform, Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region was attacked by enemy strike UAVs on Wednesday morning, injuring a woman.
Photo: Operational Strategic Group Dnipro
