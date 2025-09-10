Defense Industry, Shadow Fleet, And Energy: Ukraine Aligns Sanctions Against Russia With UK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

It is noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees No. 676/202 and No. 675/2025 enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the imposition of sanctions.

“As part of the sanctions synchronization with the United Kingdom, Ukraine applied restrictive measures against 47 individuals and 81 legal entities that supply electronics to Russia, extract coal in temporarily occupied territories, carry out repair work in mines, and are involved in the operation of the Russian Federation's shadow fleet. Among them are companies already under U.S. sanctions, including one of Russia's largest coal suppliers, Stroyservis, and the Russian coal extraction and processing company Russian Energy Group,” the statement reads.

The Office of the President emphasized that Ukraine consistently synchronizes partner sanctions and continues to work to ensure that Ukrainian sanction restrictions are aligned across allied jurisdictions.

In addition, Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 37 individuals and 35 legal entities involved in the supply and implementation of IT solutions for Russia's defense industry, engaged in the processes of supplying, developing, producing, and maintaining electronic warfare systems, telecommunications, electronic components and equipment for Russia's defense industry and security forces, as well as those connected to the supply of imported equipment and components circumventing sanctions.

Among them are: Sitronics KT, which develops integrated IT solutions for Russia's defense industry; SINTO, an IT solutions provider and one of Russia's largest system integrators; Baltinfokom, a producer of computers and software cooperating with Russia's security forces; the Bee Pitron group of companies, which technically re-equips Russian military enterprises; and Tochnaya Mekhanika, a Belarusian manufacturer of parts and equipment for Russia's aviation, automotive, and space industries.

As reported, on September 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose personal sanctions against 94 individuals and 5 legal entities.